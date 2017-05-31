Marvin Windows and Doors and Integrity Windows and Doors Recognized as Top Brands in 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study

Marvin® Windows and Doors and Integrity® Windows and Doors have been recognized as top brands in the 2017 BUILDER Brand Use Study, an annual in-depth survey conducted by BUILDER magazine to determine which brands professional builders use most across 70 product categories, and how they rank in quality.

For the second year in a row, Integrity Windows and Doors dominated as the top-ranked brand in the fiberglass window category, voted best in quality, and also taking the top position in the areas of brand familiarity, the brand used in the past two years and brand used most. In addition, Marvin Windows and Doors secured the top spot in the wood/wood-clad window category as the leading brand for quality.

“We are incredibly honored to receive these accolades from professional builders, who know our products best,” said Kris Hanson, senior manager, group product management at Marvin Windows and Doors and Integrity Windows and Doors. “We don’t take lightly the trust builders have placed in us when they choose our products. To be recognized for delivering high-quality products is a reflection of the high standards and attention to detail we insist upon at every step of our process. We’re committed to the success of our builder partners and will continue to produce high-performance window and door products that they can rely on, year after year.”

When asked why this is great for both builders and consumers, an Amazing Exteriors spokesperson adds, “We know the Marvin and Integrity brands are of exceptional quality, but now, we can once again share that builders and industry professionals believe in our brands, too. It’s crucial to earning the trust of those who use our products most, and being named the leader in quality means that the experts believe in and trust our products.”

Marvin Windows and Doors wood and wood-clad windows are built on a heritage of quality and innovation, continuously leading the industry in product design and function. Each window is made to order, one at a time, to meet builders’ exact specifications. With customization capabilities, exclusive innovations, high-performance energy efficiency options, and unmatched personal service at every point in the process, builders are able to find beautiful windows and doors for the project at hand.

Integrity Window and Doors’ fiberglass solutions are made with Ultrex® – a state-of-the-art pultruded fiberglass that is eight times stronger than vinyl, three times stronger than wood/vinyl composites and as strong as steel. Integrity offers an All Ultrex fiberglass line, as well as a Wood-Ultrex line that combines an authentic wood interior with a virtually indestructible fiberglass exterior. Integrity’s Ultrex resists rotting, warping, fading and chipping. It is the first and only finish to have achieved 624-10 verification from the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), and many Integrity products offer IMPACT zone 3 certification for coastal projects.

For more information about the BUILDER Brand Use Survey, visit BuilderOnline.com.

About Marvin Windows and Doors

Marvin Windows and Doors brings its Built Around You® philosophy to life with every customer and every solution. A premier manufacturer of made-to-order wood and clad wood windows and doors, Marvin offers the industry’s most extensive selection of shapes, styles, sizes and options to fit the diverse needs of builders and match the personalities of homeowners. Marvin’s tradition of delivering the finest craftsmanship in windows and doors began in Warroad, Minn., a small town just six miles from the Canadian border, where the privately held, family-owned and operated company is still headquartered today. Visit MarvinWindows.com to learn more.

About Integrity Windows and Doors

Integrity Windows and Doors is the world’s largest and most experienced manufacturer of windows and doors made with Ultrex® — a state-of-the-art pultruded fiberglass material. We didn’t just join the fiberglass revolution — we pioneered it. Our heritage as part of the Marvin Family of Brands is built on more than a century of excellence and expertise. Based in Fargo, N.D., Integrity offers a comprehensive line of window and door products that are Built to Perform® and backed by first-class customer service. For more information, visit IntegrityWindows.com.

