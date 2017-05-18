Rival Gaming’s New Chariots of Fire Slot -- $1000 Deposit Bonus with $50 Free Bonus Now Available

Slots Capital and Desert Nights are known for their unique collections of online casino games from Rival Gaming. Today they added epic new game called Chariots of Fire and this week they’re offering generous deposit bonuses to players that want to take it for a spin.



In this action-packed new game, the Roman Emperor has sent his finest soldiers into battle with swift and powerful chariots. Warriors’ shields, helmets and crossbows spin on its five reels alongside an Imperial soldier and the Emperor himself.



The Soldier icon can trigger free spins where the third reel is always Wild. During free spins the Soldier can also trigger the Roman Victory round, where both the first and third reels are Wild.



Players can bet from 1 – 10 coins per line with coins valued from .01 to .25 each. The max. bet is $62.50.



Until next Thursday, May 25th, players that claim an introductory deposit bonus up to $1000 will receive an additional $50 as a free bonus.



Chariots of Fire Introductory Casino Bonuses

200% up to $1000

Wagering requirement: 35X

No max. cash-out



$50 Free Bonus

Players that claim the deposit bonus above will receive an additional $50 free.

Wagering requirement: 50X; max. cash-out $500.



These bonuses are available until May 25, 2017 only.



Players from all over the world enjoy a wide selection of unique slots and table games from Rival Gaming at Slots Capital Casino and Desert Nights Casino.

