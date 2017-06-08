Celebrate the Christmas Season with ‘Gift’ Poems

What’s the best thing anyone could give to their loved ones this Christmas? Would it be a new smartphone, money, or an all-expenses paid trip to the Caribbean? If you are into the arts and books, you would not resist gifting a book of poems. In that case, consider Lila Ellexson Senter’s “The Gift” (Dorrance Publishing, 2011).



What make a poetry book like “The Gift” the best Christmas gift you could give? The content of the book carries messages of hope and joy – gifts that Christ, the reason for the season, brought to humankind on his birth more than 2000 years ago. For Senter, the arts is the best way to convey hope and joy to the intended recipients of the Yuletide season – the downtrodden, the broken, and the hopeless.



In “The Gift,” hope and joy are conveyed through poems, quotes, and images, some of which included Senter’s original works. Readers will recognize pieces from well-known authors, philosophers, and religious figures such as the prophet Isaiah, G.K. Chesterton, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Sri Sathya Sai Baba. The author creates or selects pieces that suit the season.



As readers consume every piece that is in “The Gift,” they will realize that “word gifts” or messages of hope and joy are the best gifts to give – or share – in every Christmas.



Senter’s “The Gift” recently appeared at the 2017 Book Expo America.





“The Gift”

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by XULON PRESS

Published date: November 30, 2011

Paperback price: $14.00



About the Author



Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.