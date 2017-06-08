Sci-Fi Novel Shows Potential as a Hit TV Series

MIT and Stanford-educated Peter Lobban published his debut novel titled “FernMacht” in 2015 under the CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform. The title refers to the power or special ability discovered by the protagonist John McAllen, who envisioned a power that could be projected at a distance (hence the term “FernMatch”, with the German Fern meaning “far” and Macht meaning “power”).



The novel indeed provides great material for a sci-fi TV series. In a conversation with his father who’s a physics professor, John opens up the possibility of the human mind being able to exert force on the physical world, defying the laws of physics. The conversation takes a spiritual turn as John affirms his beliefs on the ground that if humans are subject to physical laws, then human consciousness is just an illusion, thus making life absolutely meaningless.



The philosophical drama later gives way to a series of exciting events: John travels to India to practice yoga and meditation to help him discover and develop “FernMacht”. Back in the States, he meets Rachel, whom he teaches his power. Soon “Fernmacht” reaches global dissemination – with far-reaching consequences. Such stuff makes the novel already exciting to see on primetime TV.



Is the world ready for a power such as “FernMacht”? Where will this power take John and Rachel? There is no putting down Lobban’s “FernMacht.”



The sci-fi novel last appeared at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“FernMacht”

Written by Peter Lobban

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: June 10, 2015

Paperback price: $11.49



About the Author



Peter Lobban, a retired systems engineer turned novelist, lives in Northern California with his wife, Sonja. The father of one and grandfather of two, he enjoys woodworking, reading fantasy fiction, and traveling. The author holds a BS in life sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MS in electrical engineering and a PhD in biochemistry from Stanford University, as well as several patents relating to medical and scientific instruments. His business experience includes the established company Varian and two successful startups, Sequoia-Turner and Affymetrix.