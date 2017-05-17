Huntington Beach Testing Laboratory is Accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC. (IHLAP) for TO-15 Analysis

LA Testing is pleased to announce that its Huntington Beach laboratory is fully accredited to analyze volatile organics by EPA TO-15. The laboratory is accredited by the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Industrial Hygiene Laboratory Accreditation Program (IHLAP) and is compliant with the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are known to emanate from many building materials including some types of wood products, linoleum, paints, plastics, glues, wood preservatives and putty. Over the past several decades, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has authored a series of ‘Toxic Organic Compound’ methods in ambient air. These methods are more commonly referred to as ‘TO’ methods. Today, many environmental consultants rely on a sampling method known as TO-15 when sampling for VOCs, including certain volatile Proposition 65 compounds. It uses a sophisticated canister technology that is capable of taking air samples for detecting low parts per billion of certain VOCs.

“The sensitivity and versatility of the TO-15 sampling method makes it one of the most powerful tools that an air sampler can use for an initial evaluation,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “VOCs are emitted as gases from certain solids or liquids and many are known to have potential adverse health effects for anyone exposed to them long-term. Our Huntington Beach laboratory is now accredited to analyze VOCs via EPA TO-15 to help clients identify this potential hazard in their homes, apartments or businesses.”

The Huntington Beach laboratory is certified by the AIHA Environmental Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELLAP) and Environmental Lead Proficiency Analytical Testing (ELPAT) Program for lead in paint chips, soil, dust wipes and air analysis. The laboratory is also approved by the AIHA Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) and the Environmental Microbiology Proficiency Analytical Testing (EMPAT) program for fungal testing. Through the AIHA Industrial Hygiene Proficiency Analytical Testing (IHPAT) and the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), the Huntington Beach laboratory can also analyze for asbestos.

LA Testing’s laboratory is certified through the California State Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (CA-ELAP) for lead, toxicity characteristic leaching procedure (TCLP), pH and bulk asbestos analysis. Huntington Beach can also test for bulk asbestos in the state of Hawaii. To learn more about LA Testing’s service offerings, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

