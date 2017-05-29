Revolutionary Book Bares New Findings on Animal Interactions

This is a really informative book and a must-read to those who are studying Social Science. It gives a fresh outlook on the social interactions of both animals and humans. This is a decent addition to your must-have collection.

“The Social Gene,” authored by Professor Anthony Caswell, deals with issues surrounding the different types of sociality, and how they are applied or followed by both humans and animals. The hypothesis of animal interactions, also known as kin selection or the selfish gene, proposes that only blood relatives are capable of forming herds and engaging in unselfish acts with each other. While this may satisfy the expectations of many evolutionists, the animals themselves frequently do not adhere to this restriction. This restriction or hypothesis is somehow not applied to all of the members of the animal kingdom. He argues that the genes of animals that control social interactions do not give instructions at all, but nudge the animals through combinations of rewards and penalties.

“The Social Gene” is highly recommended to those who are studying Social Science, Psychology, and/or Biology, or those who want to collect sources for debates and research. This book will be a big help to them. The readers will be left amazed after reading this superb monograph.

“The Social Gene” will be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab your copy now!

“The Social Gene”

Written by Anthony Caswell

Published by FriesenPress

Published date October 12, 2016

Paperback price: $15.94



About the author

The author, Anthony Caswell, was a long-term professor and researcher at the University of Miami Medical School. He now lives in North Georgia.