The Hope Of The Weakened Heart

The book, “Pay it Forward: A Mom’s Journey through Healing and Recovery,” told the many revelations and stories of Anna Clado who endured, survived and positively transformed her dim past. She had faced a lot of shocks, frustrations, fears and uncertainties which included her bad experiences with her husband as well as the several wrong decisions she had made. In her account, she chronicled the struggles and distresses she carried in the last 25 years. But despite her adversities and despair, she continued to seek light and take courage to rise up and move forward. It was as long stretch for her but still she took refuge and surrendered everything in God’s hands.



This book gives you a proof of a woman who never gave up and continued to have faith amidst darkness. It will provide you insights and ways on how Clado had embraced everything and how she overcame the debacles and toughest challenges in life.



This is a highly recommended book for those who are facing a relatively similar load of burden and suffering in their minds and hearts and for those who are seeking help and healing. Readers will be reminded and strengthened that there is always hope in every difficulty and that God will never leave you.



“Pay it Forward: A Mom’s Journey through Healing and Recovery” will soon be exhibited in the coming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Be there and grab a copy!



“Pay it Forward: A Mom’s Journey through Healing and Recovery”

Written by Anna Clado

Published by FriesenPress

Published date February 24, 2016

Paperback price $10.49



About the author

Anna Clado was born in the Philippines but grew up in Vancouver, BC Canada. She has a son name Isaac Murray who she co-parent with her ex-husband. She is fascinated in writing. She accounted the many trials and tribulations she had face in her young life and how it made her a stronger person.