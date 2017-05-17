Author’s Memoir Featured in Three International Book Fair Events

The Miracle of Centennial is Neil J. McKinnon’s kickoff to his career as an author. This book reflects his mother’s early life, a product of his early conversations with his mother, Florence, on her life’s journey. This book is another product of his inspiration about his family and its rich background.

The Miracle of Centennial was featured in three international book fairs: London Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt Book Fair. Each of these events attracted over twenty-five thousand tourists and book lovers all around the world.

“This book has been a labor of love to honor my mother who was really the ‘Miracle of Centennial,’” the author writes. Aside from that, this book is a depiction of the series of experiences the author and his family have gone through for several years in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, and the farmlands of Centennial, where his father’s family came from. An account of a life that is full of love beyond hardships, Neil J. McKinnon has captured the memories of his mother and packages it as a gift to the waiting hands of the readers.

The Miracle of Centennial is available in selected book retailers.





The Miracle of Centennial

Written by Neil J. McKinnon

Paperback | $3.67



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Neil J. McKinnon is the son of Florence and Neil McKinnon. He is the second eldest of six children and his family formerly lived in Cape Breton Island then moved to Detroit, Michigan. He works as a barber for forty-three years. He enjoys listening to classical music, sketching, and painting.