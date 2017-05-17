Promising Historical Fiction Book Featured in Three International Book Fairs

“[The book] is a tribute to friendship, solidarity, courage, and unfailing loyalty. It is a must-read for anyone in search of a worthwhile novel.”

In 1987, as a ferry crosses from Newhaven in England to Dieppe in northern France, mysterious Marie-Louise Sandriano rescues Jena Cohn, an Anglo-American emigrant, from drowning in the English Channel. Their encounter instigates a series of events, as Jena learns of Marie’s intriguing personal and family background, entwining multiple countries and characters together in acts of courage, resistance, violence and reconciliation. Betty, through her main characters Jena and Marie, takes the readers back to some of Europe’s historic moments. The author moves the reader forward and backwards through time past eras of poverty, war and occupation, up towards final decades of heroism and mediation.

The multicultural characters and integration of events in England's and France's history adds to the uniqueness of Dieppe Crossing's storyline. An Amazon reviewer says, "[The book] is a tribute to friendship, solidarity, courage, and unfailing loyalty. It is a must-read for anyone in search of a worthwhile novel."





About the Author

Betty McLane-Iles, an essayist and writer of fiction and drama, has taught French at Truman State University since the 1980s. She works with her husband, Lawrence, a British historian and Labor politician, in writing historical biography and fiction. She is a frequent traveler, a teacher, government servant, activist, and humanitarian. Dieppe Crossing is her first novel, but she has published several other works.