US Veterans’ Book Featured in Three Internationally Known Book Fairs

My Final Re-Spot: A Young Sailor’s Misfortune on the Flight Deck of the USS Forrestal CV-59 by John Pugioti and Wesley E. Etheridge

US Navy veterans John Pugioti and Wesley E. Etheridge tell the story of the US Naval Aviation mishap. My Final Re-Spot is a retelling of the horrors that had befallen the USS Forrestal CV-59. John and Wesley were 18 and 19, respectively, when the two got caught in the second worst documented aviation mishap.

The combined effort of two men who survived a horrible accident on January 15, 1978, reached international audiences when their book, entitled My Final Re-Spot: A Young Sailor’s Misfortune on the Flight Deck of the USS Forrestal CV-59, was featured at the LitFire Publishing booth in three different international book fairs in 2017: the London Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt Book Fair. The events hosted thousands of book lovers and exhibitors from all over the world.

The historical My Final Re-Spot: A Young Sailor’s Misfortune on the Flight Deck of the USS Forrestal CV-59 is already available in selected online book retailers.





My Final Re-Spot: A Young Sailor’s Misfortune on the Flight Deck of the USS Forrestal CV-59

Written by John Pugioti and Wesley E. Etheridge

About the Authors

John Pugioti has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lehman College and a master’s degree from Hunter College. He is a service-connected disabled veteran and a former Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor.

Wesley E. Etheridge Sr. is a service-connected disabled veteran and principal consultant of GCS Facilitators and Consultants. He is a former US Navy Master Training Specialist and Diplomate Certified Anger Management Facilitator.