Susan Savion Paid Tribute to a Forgotten Heroine

Who was Matilda Joslyn Gage? Author Susan Savion introduces us to an unsung heroine of the nineteenth century who during her lifetime fought for women’s rights and championed women’s achievements.

Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist is a compilation of powerful quotes arranged topically and supplemented with historical and biographical information. The book also features over 30 photographs.

“Quoting Matilda was precisely what I wanted. I have read other books about influential women reformers and Matilda’s name comes up repeatedly. After doing a sit down and read of Quoting Matilda I now use it as reference book when I am looking for a quote on a particular topic,” said Cindy Gorham-Crevelling, an Amazon reader.

Quoting Matilda also celebrates Gage’s strong abolitionist activities, including a house on The Underground Railroad, her connection to and celebration of Native American women and her influence upon her son-in-law L. Frank Baum. It has been featured in various book fairs, including this year’s London Book Fair, Book Expo America and the Frankfurt Book Fair.





Quoting Matilda: The Words and History of a Forgotten Suffragist

Written by Susan Savion

About the Author

Susan Savion was a retired teacher. She authored four teacher resource books: Quotes to Start the Day, Quotes to Make History Come Alive, Quotes to Stretch Your Brain, and Quotes to Spark Discussion. She also wrote poems, two of which had been published in Aaduna.

More information about the author and her work is available on her website at www.quotingmatilda.com.