Talk about Sex: Award-Winning Author and Doctor Breaks the Taboo to Promote Overall Well-Being

“This book provides many pathways for men and women in the important positive lifestyle do healthy sexual activity,”

Sex and sexuality has been considered a taboo topic for years. Dr. Stephen Holt, a pioneer of integrative medicine, broke this stifling convention in his book, Sex: The Natural Way.

Dr. Holt is the founder of the Holt Institute of Medicine, which offers academic programs in natural healthcare. He asserted that the key to a healthy well-being is the holistic development of person. “Making love,” said Dr. Holt, “is a very important and underestimated part of a healthy life.” But many people are taught to keep silent about the topic. In Sex: The Natural Way, Dr. Holt addressed the subject of sexuality with modern attitudes. Using his expertise in integrative medicine and natural healthcare, he educated readers about the natural ways to maintain a healthy sex life, biomedical facts about sex, how to manage erectile dysfunction, and more.

“This book provides many pathways for men and women in the important positive lifestyle do healthy sexual activity,” describes Dr. Naina Sachdev, an internist and anti-aging expert.

This book was featured in three international book fairs this 2017: the London Book Fair, the BookExpo America, and the Frankfurt Book Fair.





Sex: The Natural Way

Written by Stephen Holt, MD, DSc

Paperback | $22.99



Book copies are available at www.holtbooks.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Stephen Holt, MD, DSc, is a medical practitioner in New York and a renowned professor of medicine emeritus. He is known for his pioneering work in integrative medicine and has published several books about health, anti-aging, and nutrition. Visit his website at www.holtbooks.org.