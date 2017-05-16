GoGo® Gift Bag Inventor, Erin Borges, Presents at National Stationery Show

One year ago all I had was this dream... and now the gift wrapping industry is my home.

What marks the one-year anniversary for Erin Borges debuting GoGo Gift Bags at the National Stationery Show has bloomed into a whole new chapter and begun to revolutionize the gift wrap industry. GoGo Gift Bags – a gift bag with built-in, color coordinating tissue paper that blooms to conceal its contents – recently received the ‘Customer Choice Award’ by HSN viewers.

GoGo Gift Bag inventor, Erin Borges was recently seen on MSNBC’s Your Business, Elevator Pitch segment and is featured in the 2017 April and May editions of Good Housekeeping magazine. She is thrilled to be returning to the NSS where it all started. “I’m so excited to present GoGo Gift Bag with IG Design Group!” shared Borges. “One year ago all I had was this dream and 500 samples of my bags but didn’t know anyone in the stationery or gift wrap industry. After the National Stationery Show, my dream partnership formed with a global manufacturer, and now the gift wrapping industry is my home,” she added.

Borges partnered with IG Design Group who has exclusive distribution rights to sell globally across their various divisions and brands including The Gift Wrap Company and LANG® - leaders in the gift wrap and gift specialty industries. She will be available for interviews and product demonstrations during the National Stationery Show in booth #2012 on Monday, May 22nd, and Tuesday, May 23rd from 11 am until 2 pm.

GoGo Gift bags are available online at www.GoGoGiftBag.com and currently in Cost Plus World Market stores, nationwide.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia, Europe, Americas and Australia. Its gift wrap products can be supplied with accompanying coordinated accessories, which include bags, tags, ribbons and bows, and crackers. IG Design Group is also involved in branded, licensed, bespoke and Christmas crackers. The Company works closely with blue-chip customers to develop ranges of gifts for Christmas and other special occasions. Within their diversified portfolio, the LANG Companies, Inc. and The Gift Wrap Company are divisions of IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

