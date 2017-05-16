BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye Announce Delphi as a Development Partner and System Integrator for their Autonomous Driving Platform

BMW displays 1 of the first highly automated vehicles that were announced by BMW, Intel and Mobileye during a one-day autonomous driving workshop on May 3, 2017, at Intel’s Silicon Valley Center for Autonomous Driving in San Jose, CA (Credit: Intel)

The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye (“Cooperation Partners”) announce their intention to onboard Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their state-of-the-art autonomous driving platform. The four partners intend to jointly deploy a cooperation model to deliver and scale the developed solutions to the broader OEM automotive industry and potentially other industries.

Delphi has already provided a prototype compute platform to the BMW Group and is working together with Intel and Mobileye in the areas of perception, sensor fusion and high performance automated driving computing.

In July 2016, the BMW Group, Intel, and Mobileye announced that they are joining forces to make self-driving vehicles become a reality and are collaborating to bring solutions for highly and fully automated driving into series production by 2021. The Cooperation Partners have since developed a scalable architecture that can be adopted by other automotive developers and carmakers to pursue state-of-the-art designs and create differentiated brands.

System integrators, such as Delphi, are critical for the go-to-market strategy of the joint solution to reach multiple automotive OEMs quickly. A key role for Delphi will be the integration of the solution delivered by BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye into OEM vehicle architectures. Additionally, Delphi may also provide required hardware components such as sensors as well as specific customization efforts and applications for differentiation.

This engagement between Delphi and the Cooperation Partners is non-exclusive. The Cooperation Partners are in the process of onboarding additional integration and development partners to support future OEM customer needs.

Executive Quotes

“From the very beginning we designed our cooperation on a non-exclusive platform for this technology of the future. With the onboarding of Delphi we significantly strengthen our development of the automated driving and do a future step in spreading this technology across the industry,” stated Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development.

“The partnership between BMW, Intel and Mobileye continues to break new ground in the auto industry,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “In less than one year the joint teams have made substantial progress to deliver a scalable platform for autonomous driving and are on path to deliver 40 pilot cars in second half of this year. Adding Delphi as an integration partner will help to accelerate the introduction of autonomous cars on the streets from multiple carmakers and offer differentiation to customers.”

“Collaboration and inclusion across multiple automakers and suppliers is the best approach to developing a safe, cost-efficient and fast-to-market solution for autonomous driving,” said Professor Amnon Shashua, Mobileye’s co-founder, chairman and CTO. “Delphi’s expertise in the field, as well as long history of integrating complex systems, makes them a very appropriate choice to join this cooperation.”

“This is a great opportunity for Delphi to use its technical depth and experience with automated driving and electrical architecture to help the cooperation develop and deploy at scale. Our close working relationship with all three partners serves as a solid foundation for a success,” said Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Delphi.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 31 production and assembly facilities in 14 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries. In 2016, the BMW Group sold approximately 2.367 million cars and 145,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax was approximately € 9.67 billion on revenues amounting to € 94.16 billion. As of 31 December 2016, the BMW Group had a workforce of 124,729 employees. The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy.

About Mobileye

Mobileye N.V. is the global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. Our technology keeps passengers safer on the roads, reduces the risks of traffic accidents, saves lives and has the potential to revolutionize the driving experience by enabling autonomous driving. Our proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ® chips perform detailed interpretations of the visual field in order to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris and other obstacles. Mobileye’s products are also able to detect roadway markings such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers and similar items; identify and read traffic signs, directional signs and traffic lights; create a RoadBook™ of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using REM™; and provide mapping for autonomous driving. Our products are or will be integrated into car models from more than 25 global automakers. Our products are also available in the aftermarket.

About Delphi

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is a high-technology company that integrates safer, greener and more connected solutions for the automotive and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Gillingham, U.K., Delphi operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 46 countries. Visit delphi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including the risk factors and other matters set forth in the public filings of each of the parties to this press release. Neither party undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

