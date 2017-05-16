Ezetap Named #16 on CNBC Disruptor 50 List – the Second Consecutive Appearance on Prestigious Annual Ranking

Ezetap, the leading provider of universal mobile payments, has been named to the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50, an exclusive list ranking the top private companies whose innovations are transforming the economy and changing industries. Ezetap landed at the #16 spot this year, marking the company’s second consecutive appearance on the list. The company is honored among leading companies like Airbnb, Lyft, and WeWork.

“It is incredibly validating for Ezetap to make the Disruptor 50 list for the second year in a row because it affirms our sustained growth and potential to revolutionize financial technology in India and beyond,” said Abhijit Bose, CEO & Co-Founder of Ezetap. “What was a vision for India one year ago has turned into a reality, beyond our most optimistic predictions, thanks to a push from the government and rapid adoption by both consumers and merchants. India will be the template and architecture for how payments are managed globally 10 years from now.”

India is in the middle of a transformation in which the country will move from a paper-based, opaque and non-inclusive economy to one that is online, digital, transparent and built from scratch using the latest technology in the world. Ezetap is one of the companies in India driving this transformation, providing a single, unified solution for digital payments to businesses of all sizes. In November 2016, the market got a hyper-boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to make financial inclusion and a digital economy the top priority of his government. Prime Minister Modi’s decision to remove 86 percent of currency in circulation fast-tracked consumer adoption of digital payments, putting pressure on merchants and large-scale businesses to transact in multiple ways.

Ezetap is the only company to have built a full-stack, configurable payments platform, allowing any business – from independent merchants to large-scale enterprises – to accept all forms of payment, whether physical debit or credit cards, online payments, mobile wallets like Apple Pay, or an instant consumer-to-consumer money transfer via mobile apps through the Indian government’s new “UPI” network. Through simple configuration from Ezetap, and without any technical effort from a merchant, the business is not only set up to accept payments, but also can act as a bill payment center, eGovernment service point, ATM, full service bank branch, and more. Given high demand, at the close of Q4 2016, Ezetap added more than 1.5 million new customers each month transacting on its platform.

This is the fifth annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list, which ranks the private companies whose innovations are changing the world. Collectively, the companies on the 2017 CNBC Disruptor 50 have raised more than $44 billion in venture capital at a combined valuation of $239 billion. To view the complete list of companies on the 2017 Disruptor 50, visit www.CNBC.com. To learn more about Ezetap, visit www.ezetap.com.

About Ezetap

Ezetap is India’s leading mobile payments platform. The company was co-founded in 2011 by CEO Abhijit Bose, CTO Bhaktha Kesavachar, and mobile payments pioneer Sanjay Swamy, who serves as the company’s Vice Chairman. The Ezetap service is PCI-DSS compliant, has been certified by multiple, leading financial institutions. Ezetap has more than 150,000 Smart POS services points ranging from well-known enterprises to tens of thousands of small retail businesses. The company has raised over $35 million in funding to-date and its investors include Social+Capital, the Silicon Valley firm led by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, Helion Advisors, American Express, and Li Ka-shing’s Horizons Ventures. Ezetap is based in Bangalore.

For more details, visit www.ezetap.com.