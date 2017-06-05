Mind Shift For Remarkable Physical Achievement

During the ancient times, physical training is incorporated with spiritual and mental training and discipline. It is considered the most effective training for significant achievement and result and can last for a lifetime. Nowadays, however, the physical training known to men are those that can be seen in their televisions presented by popular media personalities. The ancient ways have been forgotten.



Our minds should be set first before starting a physical regime. The author also discusses the importance and effectivity of practices such as yoga, martial arts or gymnastics, which required the participant to have mastered the basic physical prerequisites, which are good posture, balance, coordination, agility, suppleness, command of basic calisthenics and kinesthetic awareness, necessary for high levels of performance while minimizing the risk of injuries. “Mind Shift: Stories of Transformative Physical Training and Other Curious Tales,” which was written by Donald Sweatt, tells the readers the importance of the incorporation of spiritual, mental and physical discipline in order to achieve remarkable results in their physical training. The author discusses how such results can be achieved through great mental discipline and mental serenity.



“Mind Shift: Stories of Transformative Physical Training and Other Curious Tales” is a must-read for those who are interested in practicing yoga, martial arts, gymnastics, etc. It serves as a guidebook but at the same time is fun to read due to fascinating anecdotes inserted here and there.

“Mind Shift: Stories of Transformative Physical Training and Other Curious Tales” was one of the titles displayed at 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



Don Sweatt applied for admittance into the exercise science undergraduate program at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Soon after, he began studying Capoeira with maestro Deraldo Ferreira and Mestre Monhoso. In 2010, he decided to launch ALL Natural Athlete, a comprehensive physical training program which is a culmination of his many years in the trenches dutifully honing his craft. He has a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance and Fitness from the University of Massachusetts and currently holds certifications from the American College of Sports Medicine, National Academy of Sports Medicine, National Strength & Conditioning Association, USA Weight Lifting, USA Track & Field, CHEK Institute and Z-Health Performance Solutions.