Psychiatrist Teaches Parents How To Make Their Kids Laugh in Book

As a psychiatrist, Dr. Joel Schwartz knows humor is an important key to a child’s development, and he recognizes the role of parents in encouraging their children to develop a sense of humor. For this reason, Dr. Schwartz published “Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor” (Stress Less Shrink Publishing, 2006).



“Noses Are Red” could pass off as a parenting guide and child psychology book, but it is simply one of the fewest books that touch on the topic of humor and children, which seems frivolous to study about. In Dr. Schwartz we see an expert who treats humor as a legitimate subject to write about.



In “Noses Are Red” each chapter is divided into two parts: “The Principals” that briefs parents on the development stages of their children and how they should deal with their young ones when they reach their developmental milestones, and “The Practicals”, which are suggestions parents could apply to encourage their kids’ sense of humor. By splitting humor development into different stages, Dr. Schwartz shows parents the best ways and age periods to instill the value of humor.



Dr. Schwartz’s “Noses Are Red” makes a great read for parents who want to teach their kids to appreciate humor that’s appropriate for their age.



“Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor” was one of the books exhibited at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



“Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor”

Written by Joel Schwartz, M.D.

Published by Stress Less Shrink Publishing

Published date: July 1, 2006

Paperback price: $15.00



About the Author

Joel Schwartz, M.D. received his medical degree from Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA, and completed his psychiatric training at the Institute of Living, CT and at Hahnemann University. He is the recipient of the Herman Belmont Award for Excellence in Teaching Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, has been included in the “Top Docs” list of Philadelphia magazine several times, and has received the United States Air Force Commendation Medal during his tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.



Dr. Schwartz is a board Certified Child, Adolescent and Adult psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. He is also the Emeritus chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. As an author, he was written eight books for young adolescents.