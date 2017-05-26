A Practical Guide for Parents Who Can’t Make Their Children Laugh

Joel Schwartz published “Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor,” a guide for parents who want to encourage their children’s sense of humor.

Published in 2006 by Stress Less Shrink Publishing, “Noses Are Red” is packed with laughter and thoughtful tips on instilling the value of humor in our kids. Each chapter of the book is divided into “The Principals”, which discuss the developmental milestones that parents should recognize in their kids, and “The Practicals”, which are fun suggestions that parents could apply to help their children develop both an appropriate sense of humor and a humorous perspective in life.

Readers could not help but think “Noses Are Red” is more fun to read and easier to understand than many books or articles on child psychology and parenting. Dr. Schwartz takes a bold step in helping parents encourage their kids to laugh and appreciate humor early in life.



Dr. Schwartz’s “Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor” is one of the books that exhibitors will showcase at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Noses Are Red: How to Nurture Your Child’s Sense of Humor”

Written by Joel Schwartz, M.D.

Published by Stress Less Shrink Publishing

Published date: July 1, 2006

Paperback price: $15.00



About the Author

Joel Schwartz, M.D. received his medical degree from Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA, and completed his psychiatric training at the Institute of Living, CT and at Hahnemann University. He is the recipient of the Herman Belmont Award for Excellence in Teaching Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, has been included in the “Top Docs” list of Philadelphia magazine several times, and has received the United States Air Force Commendation Medal during his tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.



Dr. Schwartz is a board Certified Child, Adolescent and Adult psychiatrist and psychoanalyst. He is also the Emeritus chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. As an author, he was written eight books for young adolescents.

