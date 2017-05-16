Vapor Intrusion Tests Likely to Take Place in Homes Near Industrial Area

In April, the Springfield News-Leader published a report about air tests that may take place later this year in some homes in Missouri. The homes reside close to a former industrial plant that was once used to annually make hundreds of thousands of railroad ties with creosote.

According to the article, the industrial plant left behind polluted soil and groundwater and now there are concerns of chemical fumes and gases potentially making their way into homes in the surrounding community. Specifically mentioned are concerns over benzene, ethylbenzene, toluene, xylene and naphthalene entering homes through a process known as vapor intrusion.

Vapor intrusion describes the process by which chemical vapors from contaminated soil or groundwater seep into a structure by infiltrating through cracks in a building’s foundation or from other processes. Sometimes vapor intrusion issues are readily evident with noticeable odors, but other times potentially harmful chemicals may not be detectable without implementing advanced testing and analytical procedures. Unfortunately, there are plenty of chemicals found at polluted industrial sites nationwide that are also associated with vapor intrusion. Many can cause short and/or long-term health concerns for building occupants.

“The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry reports that approximately 300 chemicals have been identified in coal tar creosote,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “If high levels of these chemicals are polluting the air in people’s homes, it could be a major concern for those in the area. At EMSL, we help to provide answers to these types of issues through comprehensive environmental testing services. Our scientists are regularly called upon to identify contaminated soil, water and indoor air quality issues linked to vapor intrusion cases.”

