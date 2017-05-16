Award-Winning Doctor Reveals the Future of Antiaging Medical Sciences

The founder of an award-winning Holt Institute of Medicine, Dr. Stephen Holt introduces to us the future of antiaging medical approaches as a way to address the needs of the increasing population of the aging people in the industrialized countries. In line with his proposal, he releases a brilliant revelation of the triad treatment as the fruit of modern biotechnological research.

Best-selling author Dr. Stephen Holt expresses his expertise in the medical field with his promising book entitled Anti-Aging Triad. Having worked as a professor of medicine, he shares his groundbreaking antiaging strategies to blithely enhance longevity. We are lucky to have his book featured in 2017’s three of the most prestigious book fair events in the world: the London Book Fair, the BookExpo America, and the Frankfurt Book Fair.

The founder of an award-winning Holt Institute of Medicine, Dr. Stephen Holt introduces to us the future of antiaging medical approaches as a way to address the needs of the increasing population of the aging people in the industrialized countries. In line with his proposal, he releases a brilliant revelation of the triad treatment as the fruit of modern biotechnological research. In his book, he thoroughly discusses the three elements that make up the antiaging triad: calorie restriction, Telomeres, and stem cells.

As a pioneer of integrative and antiaging medical sciences and a significant contributor of the same, Stephen Holt garners commendable reviews in his book from some of his fellow doctors in the field. In his foreword, Mitchell Ghen, DO, PhD, states that “Stephen Holt, MD, has a keen eye for detail in his writing, and he is a dynamo of lateral medical thoughts.”





The Anti-Aging Triad

Written by Stephen Holt, MD, DSc

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at www.holtbooks.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Stephen Holt is a professor of medicine for twenty years and the founder of Holt Institute of Medicine. He is an award-winning researcher, best-selling author, and a coauthor of twenty-five books. More information about the author and his work is available on his website at www.holtbooks.org.