Medical Marijuana: Pros and Cons

Cannabis is one of the most controversial plants in existence. Its fame in popular culture is due to its behavioral effects, and since it’s popularly used for recreation purposes, mainly as a psychoactive drug, its legalization is contested across countries. In his book, The Cannabis Revolution, Dr. Stephen Holt provides a thorough evaluation of this controversial plant.

Dr. Stephen Holt is a distinguished individual in the field of natural medicine, which is why his treatise on medical marijuana is considered of significance by medical professionals. According to BlueInk Review, the book “informs anyone looking for a serious discussion on the benefits and risks of cannabis use, with an emphasis on its potential medical benefits.” In creating the book, Dr. Holt carefully examined both positive and negative aspects of the issue and took into account the sociopolitical factors as well.

The Cannabis Revolution, a research-based book, was featured in three of the most prestigious book fairs in the world—the London Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt International Book Fair. Together with LitFire publishing, an Atlanta-based publishing company, Dr. Holt was able to showcase his work to a large audience of publishing professionals, traders, and scholars.





About the Author

Dr. Stephen Holt, MD, DSc. is a medical practitioner in New York State. He has published many peer-reviewed papers in medicine and has written more than twenty books. He is the founder of Holt Institute of Medicine.