Historical Book Recounts the Struggles of Growing Up in a Time of War

Imagine having to spend your childhood in the midst of armed conflict. Author Virgilio Gonzales knows that situation all too well. He tells it all through his book, Waiting for General MacArthur.

The story is told through the eyes of nine-year-old Carlos, a young boy who grew up in the middle of World War II. Because of the dangers the war possessed, he and his family had to move from place to place for three years to assure their safety. While doing so, they kept hoping that General MacArthur would stay true to his “I shall return” promise. Aside from facing the wrath of the forced occupation, Carlos also suffered personal tragedies. He lost both his father and future father-in-law in the war.

It took the author four years to complete the book. It was the result of a workshop he attended back in 2007. Jacqueline Smith of the News-Times was pleased with the outcome, saying that she was “glad he sat down four years ago to finally tell his story.”

Waiting for General MacArthur was featured in three book fairs. It was displayed at the 2017 London Book Fair, BookExpo America 2017, and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017.





Waiting for General MacArthur

Written by Virgilio Gonzales

Paperback | $16.00

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Virgilio Gonzales was born in the Philippines in 1932. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of the Philippines. His wife, Maria Corazon Jimenea, is also a chemist. Virgilio immigrated to the United States in 1978. His wife and three children Arsenio, Leilani and Virgilio II joined him in 1982.