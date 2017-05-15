Author’s Deconstruction on the Song of Solomon Joins International Book Fairs

“With the book of Song of Solomon, we must see it not from a natural point of view but from a spiritual one, looking for allegories or types and shadows that point us to Jesus and his bride,”

Author Owen Sypher debuts with his book, entitled The Song of Solomon Revealed, which focuses on describing the meaning of the often-misunderstood scriptures as one opens the holy Bible and reads the Song of Solomon. The book is featured in three international book fairs in 2017: the London Book Fair, BookExpo, and Frankfurt Book Fair. For several years, these three prestigious book events have been attracting thousands of attendees all over the world.

Sypher introduces each verse with his view on each one, not leaving anything amiss. With his new approach, he attempts to bring to light the symbolical meaning of God’s Word. “With the book of Song of Solomon, we must see it not from a natural point of view but from a spiritual one, looking for allegories or types and shadows that point us to Jesus and his bride,” the author said. “By understanding these pictures, it unlocks a deeper understanding of the Bible.”

The Song of Solomon Revealed is the author’s guiding tool for readers to unlock the mysteries surrounding Solomon’s words of wisdom. It transforms God’s message into simpler words of grace.





About the Author

Owen L. Sypher is a native of Nampa, Idaho. He began his search for God at age eleven. He received the baptism of the Holy Ghost in 1979. In his thirty-one years of marriage, he has been blessed with six children.