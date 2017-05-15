The Ultimate Book of Group Games Featured in Three International Book Fairs

The book is an all-in-one guide to group games. It does not only contain one hundred games with numerous variations, but also key terminologies, play statements, and effective teaching techniques. It utilizes the behavioral component of playing games, and maximizes opportunities to turn game leading into a fun and effective activity.

King Frog, a collection of group games that was created by Recreation Professor and creative play teacher Mike Kinziger. The book was featured in three international book fairs this 2017: London International Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt International Book Fair. All three book fairs were attended by thousands of publishing professionals and book-fair enthusiasts.

King Frog also features the Creative Game and Play Matrix. This matrix has been used in creating thousands of game variations. It provides valuable input as to how children create games, and what makes them participate in a particular game.





King Frog

100 of the Very Best Group Games, Includes Group Games Curriculum

Written by Mike Kinziger

E-Book | $9.98

Paperback | $21.99

Hardcover | $34.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Mike Kinziger is retired from the University of Idaho, where he taught and coordinated outdoor leadership for seventeen years as an associate professor in recreation. Mike also taught recreation at the University of Wisconsin (La Crosse) for seventeen years as well as four years in a middle school. He has taught more than twenty-five different courses about recreational activities and creative play. He also organized and directed a group called Just for Fun that provided recreational activity for special groups, corporations, and school groups. He is also the recent author of “Alone in a Canoe”, published by LitFire.