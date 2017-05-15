Thought-Provoking Political Book Showcases Government Corruption in New Satirical Light

The Value of Corruption in a Democratic Society How to Get Your Garbage Picked Up by A. Professor

In this thoroughly entertaining satire, A. Professor opens the doors to democratic government and lets readers see how comfortable corruption sits in the middle of it. In The Value of Corruption in a Democratic Society: How to Get Your Garbage Picked Up, A. Professor also uses scenarios to explain some principles. Because of its cynical nature, the readers will have to read past all the scoff to understand the humor and wisdom behind it. They will find that this book is necessary for their survival in the world they think they know.

What the readers can find inside this delightful parody are the many schemes, ploys, and intrigues that are present in this democratic society. Not many books have captured the machinations of a corrupt government, and The Value of Corruption in a Democratic Society has done it in a most engaging and fresh way. Join A. Professor inside these pages and laugh along with his unique insights on society and governance.

The Value of Corruption in a Democratic Society was showcased by LitFire Publishing at the 2017 London Book Fair in Olympia London from March 14–16.



About the Author

A. Professor, who is the author of six books and over 120 peer-reviewed articles, is a professor teaching at a major university. Fearing for his life, Professor lives in isolation. He feels threatened by the very corruption he exposes in this book. He also thinks that some readers who bought copies of The Value of Corruption in a Democratic Society are also a threat to him.