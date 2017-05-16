SirionLabs Teams Up with Vodafone to Win Contract Management Award at 2017 IACCM Europe Conference

SirionLabs, the industry-leading provider of advanced post-signature contract management technology, today announced its collaboration with Vodafone in winning the Contracting Excellence Award at the IACCM Europe Conference 2017, the pre-eminent event for contract and commercial management professionals. Reinhard Plaza-Bartsch, Group Head of Commercial Contract Management at Vodafone (VOD), won in the Corporate Transformation category and delivered a keynote detailing how the global telecommunications company implemented SirionLabs’ comprehensive platform to manage complex services contracts with transparency, efficiency and fairness.

Plaza-Bartsch’s keynote, entitled “Building the Future of Commercial Contract Management,” described the key supplier governance challenges Vodafone faces in an increasingly complex supply chain, and how Sirion — the enterprise SaaS platform for complex services engagements — combats these issues and helps drive more value from vendor affairs. Plaza-Bartsch then looked ahead to next steps for Vodafone’s commercial contract management, namely Sirion’s role in leveraging data and automation to forge stronger business relationships among team members and suppliers.

Other key takeaways from the keynote included:

The importance of a global approach to contract management that streamlines execution and improves transparency between collaborators

Sirion’s contribution to helping Vodafone interoperate, or gain an enterprise-wide view of their supplier relationships

Plaza-Bartsch’s creation of the Commercial Contract Manager position to supplement Vodafone’s technological solutions

“We were delighted to work with Reinhard Plaza-Bartsch to help bring home the Excellence in Contract Management Award,” added Ajay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of SirionLabs. “The IACCM Europe Conference is one of the biggest events in our industry, and a well-deserved platform for a trailblazer like Reinhard. We hope his keynote shows other enterprises how adopting innovative technology can advance contract management practices.”

Plaza-Bartsch topped a competitive list of nominees in this year’s Excellence in Contract Management category that featured companies like Disney, Verizon and Expeditors. Plaza-Bartsch’s keynote at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, was attended by contract management executives from all over the world.

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs is the leading enterprise SaaS provider for post-signature contract management. The Sirion platform significantly reduces the cost of supplier governance by automating complex procedures across key governance disciplines of contract, performance, financial, relationship, and risk management. Advanced process automation cultivates trust, transparency, and authenticity in sourcing transactions and strengthens buyer-supplier relationships, reduces value leakage, and deepens performance insights.

