Author Releases Mystery and Suspense Novel With Real Estate Twist

The author describes the setting of the story her book “Higgins Hotel” as the coal fields of West Virginia. She gives the characters enough detail and description by dedicating almost an entire chapter for several of the characters’ stories and backgrounds. She gives a laid back feel of the community and the characters by describing their locations as ranches or trailers, and the characters are portrayed hardworking individuals. There also is the eponymous Higgins Hotel and gym which provides space and assistance for a real estate company and a bank, where a considerable part of the book’s discussion and mystery revolves around.

The author gives characters of this story realistic and human qualities of being flawed, complex, hardworking and trying to make ends meet. She also gives a glimpse of the lives of the women who live in the trailers, where most of them have children and trade off favors for babysitting.

Another flawed character is Jack Higgins, a 63 year-old heir of the Higgins Hotel and gym from an aunt many years before. His reputation is given a disreputable nature in the book as he is suspected of racketeering and betting, and thus attracting the careful watch by the FBI. A close friend and bookmaker, Chuck Floyd is often in the gym boxing with Jack and also takes part in Jack’s shady dealings.

“Higgins Hotel” is recommended for readers looking for raw, unconventional characters and complex mystery. The flawed portrayal of the characters and the rising body count would leave the readers wanting more of this thrilling book this coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“Higgins Hotel”

Written by Carla Coffman

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date July 8, 2016

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

Carla Coffman lives in West Virginia and is a multi-faceted professional insurance agent affiliated with different life insurance, real-estate and A-list companies (Monumental Life Insurance, WV Mountaineer Insurance, Aetna, Humana, Gerber, Foresters, Motorists, United American). She also had a brief stint as an optician at Lenscrafters. She also advocates environmental protection. “Higgins Hotel” is her second book and took inspiration from her real estate career.