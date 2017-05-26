Rising from Despair

The book, “Coming Out Of The Ashes,” told the story of the author’s experience regarding his life as pariah due to false accusations by his co-workers. Despite the fact that he is innocent, he was made to feel like he is guilty and alone. This author describes how his ordeal affected his life, and how much sufferings he had to endure in order to overcome his despair.



This is truly a very inspirational book that was born out of the author’s despair, helplessness and isolation. It is highly recommended to those who have undergone a situation wherein one is falsely accused of a sin, which eventually put the person accused to shame despite of it being false.



“Coming Out Of The Ashes” will soon be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be held on June 1, 2017. See you!



“Coming Out Of The Ashes”

Written by Russell Witcher

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date March 24, 2017

Paperback price: $14.99



About the author

Russell Witcher is a native of Greta, Virginia. He is currently living in Burlington, North Carolina. He graduated high school in the year 1988 and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology in Elon University in the year 1992. He also graduated in Brookstone Business College in the year 1994. He worked as a public school teacher assistant for eleven years, a lateral entry teacher for two and a half years as lateral entry teacher and almost thirty-six years in the music ministry. He has played for various gospel groups in Virginia and North Carolina. He has been to South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, District of Columbia, and to name a few places through music. He has written many songs, a few among those have been recorded and released. He has two CD projects: Caught Up featuring Yvette E and Inner-Faith Chorale and Sacred Notes from a Minister of Music, which is also a solo album. He is an independent artist on CDBaby.com. His music is available worldwide through the internet sites such as iTunes, Rhapsody, to name a few. Regarding his passion for writing, “Coming Out Of The Ashes,” was written as a result of a painful ordeal involving the school system. Due to false allegations from several colleagues, his work was sacrificed.