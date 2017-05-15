How to Talk, Think Like a Scientist? Author Bares It All In His Book

What should readers know other than just to increase their spirituality, improve their finance, or gain entrepreneurial skills? Think and communicate like a scientist. Anyone who seeks an up-dated method of communication should consider Allan Laurence Brooks’ “Think Smart, Talk Smart: How Scientists Think: A Guide to Effective Communication” (iUniverse, 2011).



Brooks’ book responds to the ever-changing Information Age. The knowledge gap is closing, and technological advances are changing language and communication. Yet not everyone knows how to interpret the information they receive. Could it be that people just don’t know how to properly convey the essence of a communication so as to practically apply the correct meaning of that information?



Readers should not take Brooks’ book as just another guide to improving communication skills. What makes “Think Smart, Talk Smart” different is that Brooks wrote the book according to the scientist’s way of thinking and not that of language or communication arts teachers. In other words, the author practices a scientific or science-based approach to thinking and communicating. Brooks aims to present science not as a boring collection of facts and figures but as a method for critical thinking and effective communication.



Brooks’ “Think Smart, Talk Smart: How Scientists Think: A Guide to Effective Communication” should occupy both science and education (or languages) sections of a bookstore to appeal to more students, especially those who plan to pursue science or liberal arts degrees in college.





“Think Smart, Talk Smart: How Scientists Think: A Guide to Effective Communication”

Written by Allan Laurence Brooks

Published by iUniverse

Published date: December 8, 2011

Paperback price: $15.95



About the Author



Allan Laurence Brooks holds a master’s degree in communications studies; he has forty-five years of experience as a graduate engineer. He has taught communications for more than fifteen years and was a member of the English Department of the New York Institute of technology in Old Westbury, New York. He currently lives in West Palm beach, Florida.