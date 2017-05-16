Golden Euro Casino Introduces Weekly Bitcoin Bonus up to €180 that Includes Free Spins

Golden Euro Casino has always catered to players using Euros but lately Bitcoins have also become a very popular currency at the casino. Starting this week, players can get an up to €180 weekly Bitcoin bonus that includes 18 free spins on a popular slot game. This week the free spins are on the new Popinata slot.



Weekly Bitcoin Bonus

90% up to €180 PLUS 18 Free Spins on Popinata

Coupon code: BITCOINFUN

May be claimed once a week.

Wagering requirement 30X; no play-through on free spins.



Popinata is a Mexican fiesta-themed game with candy-filled piñatas exploding with prizes. It’s expanding Wild always triggers free spins.



“Bitcoin is a digital currency you can use to send instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world,” explained the casino manager. “Bitcoins are fast and cheap and save you time and money. You just purchase Bitcoins from a Bitcoin ATM, wallet or local seller, then transfer them into a registered Blockchain account. You can use that immediately to make your deposit.”



A step-by-step guide on how to deposit and withdraw at Golden Euro Casino using Bitcoins is available at the dedicated Bitcoin section of its website.



Golden Euro has hundreds of real money casino games from Realtime Gaming, all played in Euros. They’re available online for laptops or desktop computers and in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. This week the casino will introduce its new Purrfect Pets slot game from RTG. The new game has several bonus features where Kittens and Puppies trigger free spins with Scatters that turn into additional Wilds and wins are multiplied up to 6X. Information on introductory free spins and deposit bonuses will be available under the Promotions tab at the casino starting Thursday.



Watch this online casino news story on YouTube