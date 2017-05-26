War Veteran Author Talks About His Perspective On War

He gives the readers a glimpse of his growing years; he shares his religious and political beliefs without being imposing; he gives a riveting account about his five years of WWII experience.

In the book “Perspective: The Golden Rule,” David Meakes brings to the readers his passionate and revealing insight, and contemplative and in depth analysis in order to share his hatred and abhorence of the immorality and cruelty of war. He persuasively draws the readers to this insight by baring to them a semi-autobiography about him and a thoughtful recollection of his experiences in life. He gives the readers a glimpse of his growing years; he shares his religious and political beliefs without being imposing; he gives a riveting account about his five years of WWII experience. From his semi-autobiographical account, he gives historical examples that altered the course of history such as the assassinations of President John Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King, and Senator Robert Kennedy. He also shares an extensive and comprehensive review of the causes and solutions of war, and with this review he offers the readers a unique and informative approach to this age-old and significant problem and the hope that seed of the efforts to pursue peace will someday grow and culminate into a global and peaceful society.

“Perspective: The Golden Rule,” is a book worth reading for readers of history and those interested in societal advancement. This informative and timely book will hit the bookshelves this coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America. So mark your calendars and be there!

“Perspective: The Golden Rule”

Written by David Meakes

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date May 18, 2016

Paperback price: $28.95



About the author

David Meakes is 93 years old, and was born in Canada. He saw action during World War II for five years and is now amongst the few surviving WWII veterans. He is also a retired podiatrist. He has one son, one granddaughter, and he lives with his wife Olga in Mesa, Arizona.