Inspirational Author Delivers another Inspirational Novel About our Right to be Loved

Although Linda Cheryl Grazulis’ novel “The Right to Be Loved” is categorically tagged in the fiction genre, she gives the readers a variety of real human emotions given life by her unlikely characters. The story is no ordinary love or romance story where the plot can be sometimes predictable, “The Right to Be Loved” tells a gripping and enthralling story that deals with raw human emotions and an objective presentation of the humanity of the characters, in their good and not-so good qualities.

A refreshing take on this work of fiction about love is the central character and moving force of the story: God. Although the narrative may indicate God as working in the background as the human characters have different struggles in fighting for and upholding their rights to be loved, “The Right to Be Loved” is all about God’s love for all of us.



“The Right to Be Loved” is a treasure of a find among the feel-good and inspirational books in the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.

“The Right To Be Loved”

Written by Linda Cheryl Grazulis

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 17, 2015

Paperback price: $15.99



About the author

Linda Cheryl Grazulis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At present, she’s residing in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with her husband, John. She dreamed of becoming an inspirational writer when she was young. Her dream has now become a reality. Putting her writing skills to use, she’s been printed in various calendars, an Easter greeting card, anthologies about success and marriage printed by a greeting card company in Boulder, Colorado, several devotional magazines as well as a poem entitled, “My Heart Cries,” included in an anthology sold to aid the victims of the Katrina flood. Among her interests are writing, hiking, crocheting, sketching, and reading.