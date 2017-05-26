Inspirational Author Shares a Touching Story about Love

She tells the story with such fearlessness and mastery that she tackles different situations and issues like self-esteem, commitment, redemption and of course, love.

Linda Cheryl Grazulis’ fiction novel “The Right to Be Loved” gives the readers a myriad of emotions as the characters struggle with their right to be loved. Her story will compel and touch the readers’ hearts as the novel touches on the real human emotions, both good and bad. She offers hope and inspiration for people by showing in her novel that from devastating sorrow and grief one can still find wellsprings of joy and loving tenderness.

Linda provides her story with colorful and convincing characters. Their qualities are very human and their emotions are very much like what we typically feel and something we can relate to. She tells the story with such fearlessness and mastery that she tackles different situations and issues like self-esteem, commitment, redemption and of course, love. The characters have their share of flaws and incongruities which they struggle to deal as they claim and assert their respective rights to be loved. Above all, the novel’s redeeming quality is its divine aspect. God is the moving and primary force at work behind the characters.

“The Right to Be Loved” is a feel-good novel that is recommended for readers looking for inspiration and renewal of their outlooks and their spirit. Get a chance to get a hold and own this wonderful novel on June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America.

“The Right To Be Loved”

Written by Linda Cheryl Grazulis

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 17, 2015

Paperback price: $15.99

About the author

Linda Cheryl Grazulis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At present, she’s residing in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with her husband, John. She dreamed of becoming an inspirational writer when she was young. Her dream has now become a reality. Putting her writing skills to use, she’s been printed in various calendars, an Easter greeting card, anthologies about success and marriage printed by a greeting card company in Boulder, Colorado, several devotional magazines as well as a poem entitled, “My Heart Cries,” included in an anthology sold to aid the victims of the Katrina flood. Among her interests are writing, hiking, crocheting, sketching, and reading.