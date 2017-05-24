Kount to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1st

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. today announced that Kount, ­­­an industry leader of innovative solutions for fraud and risk prevention, will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference (http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1st, 2017. Kount helps companies mitigate fraud by accepting more orders, from more people, in more places, than ever before.



Donald Bush, VP of Marketing at Kount, will present a session on “How Fraudsters Steal From You,” which will discuss how fraudsters are using technology to steal products and services before selling access to networks like dating sites. Attendees will learn techniques to protect their payments, users, and bottom line.



Online dating companies have become increasingly vulnerable to fraudsters using advanced techniques to steal identities, payment information and takeover user accounts. A NuData report revealed that incidents of account takeover jumped 112 percent in the first quarter of 2015, compared to the same period in 2014. Account takeovers are anticipated to see continued growth, especially within expanding industries like online dating.



Kount protects some of the world’s best-known brands from online fraud, preventing billions in losses last year alone. Kount’s all-in-one approach to fraud protection means integration, training, use and maintenance of the system is simpler, less expensive to operate, and provides faster responses (averaging 250 milliseconds) than competitive options. Kount also owns all of its core technologies, which translates into a seamless purchasing experience for the end customer.





ABOUT KOUNT



Kount helps online businesses boost sales by reducing fraud and allowing them to accept more orders. Kount’s all-in-one, SaaS platform is designed for merchants operating in card-not-present environments and the payment service providers that support them, simplifying fraud detection and dramatically improving bottom line profitability. Companies using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. Kount is a turnkey fraud solution that is easy to implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best known brands.



For more information, about Kount, please visit www.kount.com.





ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business convention for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



