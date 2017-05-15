Exosite Named a 2017 Gartner Cool Vendor in the Internet of Things

Exosite LLC, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that it has been selected as a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in the Internet of Things , 2017 report by Gartner, a leading global information-technology research and advisory firm.

According to the report published on May 5, 2017, the “Internet of Things remains a top focus for CIOs driving digital business transformation.” The report recognizes “Cool Vendors that can help CIOs and their stakeholders build IoT solutions via building-block technologies in design, integration, IoT platforms and security.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in IoT. We believe this recognition is great validation of the strength of our platform, the expertise of our team, and the value of our technology-driven approach to IoT-led digital transformation,” said Hans Rempel, CEO of Exosite. “Exosite is emerging as a major player and thought leader in the IoT space. Our technology is helping organizations overcome real-world barriers to realize the full benefits of IoT in ways that no other platform provider can.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of Exosite’s Exchange marketplace in April 2017, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content, that enables a centralized approach to IoT to help manufacturers significantly reduce development cost and accelerate time-to-market. Exosite also announced in April that it is a lead partner for the Voice of the Machine™ IoT platform of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies.

Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in industrial, commercial and consumer markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging its cloud-based IoT enablement platform, Murano, and Exchange marketplace. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services to support IoT strategy and execution.

About the Gartner Report

The Gartner, Cool Vendors in the Internet of Things, 2017 report was written by analysts Alfonso Velosa, Benoit J. Lheureux, Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Earl Perkins, and Nathan Nuttall and published on May 5, 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.

