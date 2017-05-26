Poet Gives a Compilation of Poems About Human Spiritual Race

He relieves the readers of boredom and the monotony of compilations by giving variety to his poems; he incorporates history, personal experiences and spiritual learning that he gathered through his experiences.

“Running for the Prize” is Leon Hardnett’s compilation of poems that relays to the readers the importance of the spiritual race that we as Christians are running on a daily basis in order to receive the God’s ultimate prize that awaits all of us at the end of the race.

Hardnett provides his many poems in “Running for the Prize” with biblical excerpts or with biblical references. He relieves the readers of boredom and the monotony of compilations by giving variety to his poems; he incorporates history, personal experiences and spiritual learning that he gathered through his experiences. Despite the many contributions of poems, the message intended for the readers remains: to give your best as a follower of Christ as you run towards God’s most beautiful prize, which is salvation.

“Running for the Prize” is a must-read book for Christians of all denominations and for all religious readers. The book will be available in the bookshelves this coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America. Save the date!

“Running for the Prize”

Written by Leon Hardnett

Published by Xulon Press

Published date September 29, 2012

Paperback price: $10.99



About the author

Leon Hardnett graduated from West High School in Jackson, Louisiana, and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He earned a B.S. degree in Electronics Technology. In January of 1979, he married Anna Williams Hardnett and was blessed with three sons: Theron, Aaron, and Joel. A talented poet, his first two books of poetry, “Treasures from the Source” and “God’s Little Children” were published in 2001 and 2006 respectively. “Are you getting Prepared for your Exit Exam ”which is a book of prose was published in 2008. He received the Shakespeare Award of Excellence as Famous Poet for both 2003 and 2004, and the Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award from the International Society of Poets in 2004.