Bestselling Author Allison Gilbert Joins Legacy Republic As Executive Family & Memories Editor to Further the Company’s Brand and Social Commerce Platform for Nostalgic Memories

To keep loved ones close and part of our lives, their memories must be made present. That’s why today, Legacy Republic, the only mission-driven company connecting families to the past through photo and video digitization, announces that bestselling author and Emmy award-winning journalist Allison Gilbert has joined the company as Executive Family & Memories Editor.

As the author of the book Passed and Present: Keeping Memories of Loved Ones Alive and the critically acclaimed Parentless Parents and Always Too Soon, Gilbert will leverage her experience as a contributor to O, the Oprah Magazine, The Huffington Post and Thrive Journal to champion the celebration of family connections.

“Allison epitomizes the type of leader and advocate our society needs. She’s remained resilient after a loss and has embraced remembering loved ones, and we’re thrilled to have her join us and share that spirit within the Legacy Republic community,” says Brian Knapp, President of Legacy Republic.

Part of Gilbert’s role will be to inspire others on how memory preservation can play a key part in starting your legacy and bringing old memories back to life. In addition, Gilbert will provide strategic positioning as Legacy Republic expands to new markets.

“I’m hooked on Legacy Republic and believe keeping the memory of loved ones alive builds happiness and resilience after loss. It’s the focus of my grief and resilience work and no other company embraces this idea more than Legacy Republic,” says Allison Gilbert, Executive Family & Memories Editor of Legacy Republic. “Its very mission is making memory-preservation an uplifting experience to be shared with friends, family, and neighbors — both in person and online.”

In addition to Gilbert’s joining the company, Legacy Republic recently welcomed Shutterfly veteran Stephanie Yee and Birchbox alum Terre Layton to their Executive Advisory Board. Yee’s background in brand development, retail and technology will elevate the company’s positioning as they evolve in new markets. Layton, whose experience includes product management at Sephora and Birchbox, will help refine Legacy Republic customer experiences.

Yee and Layton join Legacy Republic’s existing Executive Advisory Board which includes Cindy Mesaros, Mona Kelly, Mark Bosworth, and Allison Williams.

The news comes after Legacy Republic recently introduced two new product lines: its Memory Makeover Kit, a new way to share the joy of personal legacies, and the Keepsakes Collection, a suite of high-quality custom home décor and accents, and premium photo gifts.

To learn more about or join Legacy Republic’s mission, please visit www.legacyrepublic.com. To learn more about Allison Gilbert, Executive Family & Memories Editor, please visit www.allisongilbert.com.

About Legacy Republic:

Launched in 2014, Legacy Republic, a division of YesVideo, Inc., is a mission-driven, social selling organization that connects micro-entrepreneurs who have a passion for family history and a desire to earn additional income with the opportunity to work with their local communities to preserve family memories. To learn more, please visit: www.legacyrepublic.com