How able is Farmer Able?

“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is a fable that tells about the farm life of Farmer Able. Farmer Able is a very overbearing overseer. He is compulsively obsessed with profits and productivity. He pushes not only his farmhands but also the animals on his farm to do more work, regardless of their welfare. One day he hears a voice that whispers, “It’s not all about me.” This statement makes him think twice about his governing ways. Can he finally do the right thing, for the sake of those who work for him, as well as for his farm?



The author makes the story very interesting and funny despite the seriousness of the topic. One could say that this ability is pure genius. This book is very well-written and quite a catch for those who want to learn about leadership without having to read all those boring manuals. It is both an inspirational and motivational book.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out” is highly recommended for those who are training to be leaders, those who have aspirations to become great leaders, and even those who are currently leading but want to improve their leadership skills.



“Farmer Able: A Fable About Servant Leadership Transforming Organizations And People From The Inside Out”

Written by Art Barter

Published by Wheatmark, Inc.

Published date March 15, 2015

Paperback price: $14.95



About the author

Art Barter is the owner and cultural architect of Datron World Communications, Inc. He turned a 10 million dollar company into a 200 million dollar company in just six years. This success was born out of his desire to transform a traditional system of a leadership into a servant-led organization. He has presented the servant leadership message to a variety of corporate, government, and nonprofit audiences throughout the US prior to joining Datron in 1997. Prior to joining Datron, he spent eight years working with the Disney Corporation and more than twenty-five years at manufacturing companies. He is the founder, CEO and president of Servant Leadership Institute (SLI) in Carlsbad, California.