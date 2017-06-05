Edith Hughes-Hill’s Novel Gets Readers to Reflect on Their Own Marriage

Is a marriage to an unloving partner worthy living – and fighting for? Should one hold fast to his or her beliefs about marriage no matter the circumstances? Readers will ask themselves these questions when they read Edith Hughes-Hill’s self-published novel “Existing in The SHADOWS.”



A follow-up to 2011’s “Wings Can Be Mended,” the novel is five years in the making. “Existing in The SHADOWS” tells the story of Tina Smothers, who is married to a narcissistic husband. She happens to be a firm believer in the sanctity of marriage. As her marriage goes through a rough patch, Tina strives to save her marriage as she firmly believes her true love will convert her husband. Will she succeed?



“Existing in The SHADOWS” deals with marriage as its central theme and abuse, love, suffering, and choice as the major or minor themes – all these themes will help readers navigate through Tina’s story and put themselves in her shoes. Her story will bring readers to pause and meditate on their own relationship with their spouse or partner. A novel like “Existing in The SHADOWS” should not only help us empathize with couples in a troubled marriage but also help to self-examine ourselves in such a relationship.



Is Tina’s marriage a hopeless case and her devotion to her husband misguided? Will her beliefs undo an already patchy marriage? Better read Hughes-Hill’s “Existing in The SHADOWS” to find out.



“Existing in The SHADOWS” was one of the many books displayed at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



“Existing in the SHADOWS”

Written by Edith Hughes-Hill

Published by Self-published

Published date: November 1, 2016

Paperback price: $15.99



About The Author



Edith Hughes-Hill, a native Philadelphian and Southern New Jersey transplant, is an avid reader who metamorphosed as an author at a seasoned age. Ms. Edie, as she is affectionately referred, adores creating characters that hold the readers’ attention like a vise.

The recipient of various honors and awards for her work ethics and community involvement is rewarding, but receiving praise from non-readers for her novels encourages her soul. Ms. Edie feels books from the Bible to Pre-readers are very important to the essence of life, and she stresses the importance of reading to every young person she comes in contact. She has been inspired to utilize her talents to spread God’s Word in an enjoyable yet duty bound way.

Her novels are beautiful stories told with a distinctive crisp style.