SP Home Run Inc. Hosting Breakfast Seminars to Help CEOs and Their Sales Teams Stay Competitive

SP Home Run Inc., a consulting firm specializing in revenue growth, is hosting breakfast seminars in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Plantation for CEOs and sales directors of small- and medium-sized businesses. The seminar program is titled “Sales Has Changed. Is Your Team Living in the Past?” and addresses how busy executives can stay competitive and avoid being digitally disrupted by more nimble, aggressive companies in their space.



“Over the past three years, people have changed how they research and make purchase decisions. It doesn’t matter whether someone is looking for a doctor, planning a vacation, shopping for a car, or deciding where to go for dinner. People are doing tons of research online before they’re ready to talk to a person. In most cases, by the time they’re ready for that conversation, 70% or more of their mind is already made up,” explained Joshua Feinberg, Chief Thought Leader, VP, and Co-Founder of SP Home Run Inc.



“This is a huge challenge for companies big and small, across all industries -- especially if they’ve been using the same playbook for more than a few years. Most CEOs know that this disruption is coming, yet very few have a plan to compete and stay relevant. To succeed, these companies must get found by the right people, in the right places, at the right time, and most of all in the right context -- so they’re seen as experts. In these breakfast seminars, we’ll address what’s needed to build a plan of attack as trusted advisors, stand out from the competition, sell more productively, and attract and close more of the right clients.”



The breakfast seminar “Sales Has Changed. Is Your Team Living in the Past?” will be presented on three different dates throughout Palm Beach and Broward Counties:

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in West Palm Beach

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Boca Raton

Tuesday, August 29, 2017, in Plantation



Seating for each location is very limited. A promotional code for a free ticket is available on the website page for the first 10 CEOs and sales directors that register for “Sales Has Changed. Is Your Team Living in the Past?”



About SP Home Run Inc.: SP Home Run Inc. is a consulting firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida that specializes in differentiation, thought leadership, competitive positioning, sales cycle acceleration, and revenue growth. Founded in 2002, SP Home Run has designed, implemented, and managed digital strategy, lead generation, sales cycle acceleration, and revenue growth programs for companies all over the United States.