Are Outdoor Pollens or Indoor Air Quality Pollutants Causing Your Allergy Symptoms?

According to some reports, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies. Some sufferers experience short-term seasonal allergies, while a growing number experience chronic, year-round allergic reactions.

As the warming month of May causes flowers to bloom and trees, shrubs and all types of plants to release large amounts of pollen into the air, allergy sufferers recognize this as the height of the allergy season in many places. Common symptoms experienced by those with allergies often include an itchy and runny nose, congestion and sneezing.

However, for people with allergies, the reason may not be due to just exposure to high outdoor pollen or mold spore counts. Allergens commonly found in homes, schools and offices are a frequent cause of allergic reactions. This is all the more relevant as most Americans spend up to 90% of their time indoors.

“Those flowering plants and bushes outside may not be why you or a family member is sniffling, sneezing or has a runny nose,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Understanding what allergens may be present indoors at elevated concentrations is a key component to managing the condition for many people. Some of the most frequently encountered indoor allergens are the result of exposure to mold growing indoors, pet dander, cockroaches, dust mites, latex and rodents. Many of these same allergens are also known asthma triggers.”

Fortunately, there are environmental tests that can be performed to identify elevated levels of indoor allergens. If test results indicate their presence, eliminating or mitigating exposure to the allergen’s source can make a huge difference in the quality of life for people with allergies or asthma. EMSL Analytical, Inc. helps with their indoor allergen testing services. They provide all of the sampling supplies necessary and even offer easy-to-use test kits. EMSL has also sponsored an educational video about indoor and outdoor allergens that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4GdLdidsAI.

