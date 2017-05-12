How Parent’s Teachings Become Essential for Child Development

One could learn from experience or from the words of a parent. Dr. Edward Khiwa teaches this through his father’s wisdom embedded in the book entitled What My Father Told Me at Three in the Morning.



The book highlights Dr. Khiwa’s adventures and misadventures in foreign lands and how he makes his father’s philosophies into his own to survive in a heavily Internet-influenced generation. The book showcases the rich tradition of the people in the African communities: fighting and killing vicious animals at three in the morning.



Dr. Edward Khiwa, International and national president of Phi Beta Delta, talks about the three skills of an effective and efficient administrator: conceptual, technical, and public relations. He discusses how the Internet and foreign influences bring negative effects to the youth and culture. Evaluating and protecting the two, is the cumulative effect to the stability and growth of a society of a nation. Trained in Russia, Africa, and US, he brings experiences and inspiring stories from those nations.



Ultimately, Dr. Khiwa encourages parents to give their all in shaping their children’s values and to enlighten the readers not to forget the stories of struggles and triumphs of their forefathers. What My Father Told me at Three in the morning is A book filled with inspiring journey, messages, and reflections of Dr. Khiwa, it aims to enlighten the readers to let the past be their teacher.





What My Father Told Me at Three in the Morning

About the Author



Dr. Edward Khiwa works in Oklahoma as a university associate professor. He is also a visiting professor of the Institute of Public Health School of Medicine at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda. Dr. Khiwa focuses on the fields of preventive medicine, health administration organization, and policy for Contemporary and Emerging Nation. He also authored another book entitled Health Care Organization and Project Management for Emerging Nations.



