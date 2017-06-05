Lhasa Apso Pups of Ancient China Meet The Mischievous Monkey of Siam

Fans of Annie Pooh and MarLee, rejoice. The cute and cuddly royal pups are back. A funny yet action-packed adventure awaits readers, young and old, in creator Steven Farkas’ “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey.”



Published by AuthorHouse, “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines” is the third – and perhaps the most intense – book in the Annie Pooh, Princess Pup series. Lhaso Apso pups Annie Pooh and MarLee encounters a monkey for the first time, which belongs to the nephew of a Siamese prince, who arrives into the palace for a royal visit. The canines have never seen such an animal before, and their first meeting turns hostile when Sangee the Monkey makes a rude gesture towards them, but that incident is just a tip of the iceberg of the things to come.



A series of thefts rocks the palace. The situation worsens when the princess lost her emerald clasp, a jewelry piece so valuable it could pay all the taxes in the province for half a year. Who is responsible for the theft? Is it Sangee, who happens to lurk behind the window when the princess was admiring her emerald clasp, or someone else? Will Annie Pooh and MarLee locate the missing valuable item in time?



Fans of Annie Pooh and MarLee shouldn’t miss “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey,” a furry adventure with a hint of mystery. The book last appeared at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“Annie Pooh, Princess Pup, Monkey Shines: Annie Pooh and MarLee Meet Sangee the Monkey”

Written by Steven E. Farkas

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: December 16, 2014

Paperback price: $12.73



About The Author



Dr. Steven E. Farkas received his PhD. degree in the Geological Sciences from the University of New Mexico in 1969. He has taught geological sciences at Central Washington University for more than 30 years. While at the Univ. of New Mexico, Dr. Farkas had the pleasure of attending lectures on the history and geography of China given by Dr. Yi-Fu Tuan, a very famous Chinese scholar, then teaching at the university. Since then, Dr. Farkas has had a keen interest in the geography of China and its geology, especially of Tibet and the Himalayan Mountains. After Dr. Farkas acquired his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee, he decided it would be fun to write some “fairy tales” that the two Lhasa Apsos could take part in, in ancient China. Thus the “Annie Pooh, Princess Pup” Adventure Fairy Tales Series of Books was born. Dr. Farkas lives in Spokane, Washington with his family and his two Lhasa Apso dogs, Annie Pooh and MarLee.