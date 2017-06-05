The Battle For Love Continues

The novel, “Golden Mary: A Historical Romance Novel,” revolves around Henry Barrowby, a young member of the House of Commons in the English Parliament, and Lord Lavenham, an ambitious, unscrupulous courtier in King Henry VIII’s court. Mary Swanford, whose family’s land adjoins Barrowby’s family estate, was supposed to marry Henry. But she went to court and got seduced and impregnated by Lord Lavenham, leaving Henry heartbroken.



Henry is asked by Master Easterling, a rich London goldsmith, to dinner. Kind Henry VIII plans to seize church lands and sell them. Easterling wants to buy and wants Henry’s help. At dinner, Henry meets Mary Easterling, blonde daughter of Master Easterling. But Henry also meets Lord Lavenham, who is pursuing Mary Easterling. Lavenham needs a wife with ready money to buy church land. Henry warns Mary about Lavenham’s behavior.



Henry is attacked in London by thugs and injured. Mary Easterling and her family shelter Henry. She and Henry fall in love and plan a wedding. But Lavenham and his men repeatedly lure Henry out and attack him. He must outfight Lavenham and his men in this battle over church land and Golden Mary.



This is an intensely romantic as well as historically accurate novel with a twist of intrigue, seduction and violent fights. Readers will find the characters engaging and the storyline fascinating.



This novel will transport you into Tudor England, a lusty, violent age, a time of battles over land and love. This book is a treat for those who are fond of historical romance.

“Golden Mary: A Historical Romance Novel” was exhibited in the 2017 Book Expo America, which was held last June 1, 2017.



Written by John M. Brewer

Published by iUniverse

Published date November 21, 2015

Paperback price $9.86



About the author

John M. Brewer was born in 1938. He grew up in a number of towns across western North America. He obtained his BA in 1960 and PhD in 1963 in biochemistry at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He spent 1963-1966 at the University of Illinois as a postdoctoral fellow. He became Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Georgia in 1966 and eventually Professor in 1983. He and his wife, Mary Sue, have two children. His wife has helped him in the creation of nearly all the covers of his books, including this one. This is Brewer’s sixth book. He has over a hundred academic professional publications. He is fascinated in reading history books in his spare time.