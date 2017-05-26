In The Name Of Love

The novel, “Golden Mary,” A Historical Romance Novel, revolves around Henry Barrowby, a young member of the House of Commons in the English Parliament, and Lord Lavenham, a courtier in Henry VIII’s court. Mary Swanford, whose family’s land adjoined the Barrowby’s family property, was supposed to marry Henry. But she went to court and was seduced by Lord Lavenham and had his child. Henry is heart-broken.



Henry is asked by Master Easterling, a rich London goldsmith, to dinner. King Henry VIII plans to close monasteries and abbeys and sell the land. Easterline wants to buy and wants Henry’s help. At dinner, Henry meets Mary Easterling, blonde daughter of Master Easterling. But Henry sees Lord Lavenham now pursuing Mary Easterling. Lavenham needs a wife with ready money to buy church land. Henry warns Mary about Lord Lavenham’s behavior.



Henry is attacked in London by thugs and injured. Mary Easterling and her family shelter Henry. She and Henry fall in love and plan to marry. But Lavenham and his men repeatedly lure Henry out and attack him. He must outfight Lavenham and his men in this battle over church land and Golden Mary.



This is an intensely romantic as well as historically accurate novel with a twist of intrigue, seduction, struggles and battles. Readers will become engaged with the characters and the storyline.



This is a must read novel that will transport you into Tudor England, a time of battles for land and love. This is a treat for those who are fond of historical romance.



“Golden Mary: A Historical Romance Novel” will be exhibited in the coming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017.



“Golden Mary: A Historical Romance Novel”

Written by John M. Brewer

Published by iUniverse

Published date November 21, 2015

Paperback price $9.86



About the author

John M. Brewer was born in 1938. He grew up in a number of towns across western North America. He obtained his BA in 1960 and PhD in 1963 in biochemistry at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He spent 1963-1966 at the University of Illinois as a postdoctoral fellow. He became Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Georgia in 1966 and eventually Professor in 1983. He and his wife, Mary Sue, have two children. His wife has helped him in the creation of nearly all the covers of his books, including this one. This is Brewer’s sixth book. He has over a hundred academic professional publications. He is fascinated by reading history books in his spare time.