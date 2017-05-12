MRSA Infects 10 Infants at California Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

In April, the Los Angeles Times published an article about ten infants receiving treatment at a neonatal intensive care unit in Orange County. These already ill babies all became infected with a superbug known as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

MRSA is a type of bacteria that is resistant to certain antibiotics called beta-lactams. These antibiotics include methicillin and other more common antibiotics, such as oxacillin, penicillin and amoxicillin. MRSA infections are typically spread by having contact with someone’s skin infection. It may also occur from contact with personal items that have come in contact with MRSA or by touching contaminated surfaces.

“MRSA is known to survive on environmental surfaces for quite some time,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “In sensitive environments, such as healthcare settings where people may have a weakened or suppressed immune system, cleaning and disinfection procedures are critical to prevent the spread of MRSA and other superbugs. Surface testing for MRSA can help to identify exposure risks, verify cleaning and disinfection procedures, and help to pinpoint the source of an outbreak if one has already occurred.”

To help prevent these types of situations from occurring, LA Testing offers a comprehensive range of microbial pathogen testing services from environmental samples. They also provide all of the sampling supplies necessary. The microbial specialists have even sponsored an educational video about MRSA that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9PXekClyp0.

To learn more about microbial pathogen testing or other environmental testing services

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

