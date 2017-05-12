RecLand Realty, The Duck & Buck Commander Endorsed Land Broker, Launches Two New Land Websites

RecLand has added two websites to its family of sites. Both sites are designed to help people interested in rural real estate - whether as buyers or land owners, hunters, and outdoors people looking for management ideas and resources.

The site to help land buyers is: www.LandforSaleVideos.net. It is simply a compilation of dozens of short videos of some of the tracts that RecLand has listed for sale. The easy access to numerous videos, all on one page in one place, makes it easy to browse, click, and view. Viewers can then move on to RecLand’s main site, www.RecLand.net, to get the full details on any of the tracts that interest them.

A new land-related blog is RecLand’s site at www.LandInfoSite.com. This site provides information related to land management, hunting, outdoor living, and any related topics that may just pop up. The site will also offer resources that RecLand feels comfortable in recommending. Currently, some of these resources include Pat Porter’s five land-related books. These books are also available at Amazon at www.amzn.to/2r7TgCP.

“I just want to provide some places where people can easily connect to the land industry in more ways than just real estate lists,” Pat says. “These sites, along with our video blog at www.RecLandTalks.com, are my simple contributions to our great industry.”

Pat Porter is the broker for RecLand Realty. RecLand is the Duck Commander & Buck Commander Endorsed Land Broker and sells rural land in LA, AR, MS, TX, IA, and MO. RecLand is one of America’s Top Land Brokerages, according to The LandReport, and is a leading land broker throughout the south. More information about RecLand can be found at its website www.RecLand.net.