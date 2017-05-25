Historical Fiction Takes on a Familial and Geographical Twist

Author Nina Jeanne Still vividly describes the setting of her historical novel in a wonderful mountain found in north Georgia. She equally gives a wonderful description of the main characters, especially the Peck family. Set in another era, Still beautifully describes the way of life in the country and the struggles of the family as the face trials that test their solidarity as a family and their love for their beloved land.

The author has revealed the complicated dynamics of the Peck family and made then come alive for the reader. Beautiful and loving story about the triumphs and hardships of two generations of families, their love for each other and their home on Skitts Mountain. The creative writing of the author brings Skitts Mountain to life describing not only the beauty of the area but also the difficulties of life on the mountain and how faith, hard work and dedication help these families overcome adversity and prosper. The virtuous and not so virtuous sides of the family members are revealed as well and the the scandal(s) that changed all their lives. Such realistic descriptions of the characters and Skitts mountain keep you interested.

Written by Nina Jeanne Still

Published by CreateSpace Publishing

Published date January 26, 2013

Paperback price: $24.94



About the author

Nina Jeanne Still was born in Morgan County, Georgia, but her family relocated to Barnwell County South Carolina, where she eventually met her husband, James Still. She married at a young age, had three children and now has many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is a self-taught artist and song writer. She has been a singer all of her life. A great part of her life was teaching Sunday school, Girl Scouts, young girls and young women how to better their thinking and lives. She and her family have made their home in North Augusta, South Carolina for the past thirty six years.

Although she has written short stories, poetry and songs all her life and had numerous work published in magazines and through organizations, it wasn’t until her sister edited and published a book Nina Jeanne had written years earlier that she was blessed to find her retirement calling. Her first novel was “Down From Skitts Mountain,” a historical fiction. Another published book, “Mrs. Lunceford and the Little Girl,” is about a little girl conversing with her teacher. “Dancing across Heaven,” a non-fiction memoir, is the sequel to “Down From Skitts Mountain.” Nina Jeanne is now working on a fictional about a young girl in the 1950’s.