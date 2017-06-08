Author Caps the Technology Trilogy Book Series with Third Book

In his third book, he gives a detailed yet simple chronicle of the significant and emerging technologies that were developed during the last three decades of the 20th century.

Thomas W. Becker’s book “The Race For Technology (Conquering The High Frontier)” fittingly caps his Technology Trilogy series. In his third book, he gives a detailed yet simple chronicle of the significant and emerging technologies that were developed during the last three decades of the 20th century. He proceeded his narrative in simple and understandable terms to keep readers interested with every turn of the page.

The human side of science and technology is clearly and painstakingly written by the author in each chapter of the book. Thus, each chapter draws the reader back in time to the significant events that marked history and changed the course of human development. It allows the readers to understand how the events of these decades helped to shape our society and the world we know today.

“The Race For Technology (Conquering The High Frontier)” is truly a book worth reading and keeping if we want to preserve a glimpse of world events at the end of the century. The opportunity to do so became possible thanks to the event called the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.

About the author

Thomas W. Becker graduated from the University of Missouri in 1958 with an AB degree in clinical psychology and secondary education. Prior to his college education he served in the Navy for three years before his honorable discharge. After teaching history and geography for six years, his 55-year career in teaching space science and technologies to gifted upper high school and undergraduate students then culminated and which also took his teaching to 45 states across the US plus teaching five years in England and Wales. Tom has five romance/adventure espionage novels under his belt. He has also written 16 books and more than 300 magazine and journal articles with a number of awards and honors.