The Adventures Of A Little Boy

“Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure” is a story about the very curious little six-year-old named Leo. In the first part of the story, the neighborhood kids organized a parade, visit a farm, and meet cowboys, Indians and animals of all types. But all is incomparable to a unique museum that Leo gets to visit, where he sees the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen. The woman that Leo saw literally glows and sparkles. And the strange part is that she is found inside the room full of teeth donated by famous hockey players. Who is this strange beautiful lady and what is she doing inside the museum?

To find out more, grab a copy of “Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure.” The author gave a well-written account of the little boy’s adventure and mishaps. It is a very colorful and refreshing story that will surely entertain the readers.

“Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure” is highly recommended to readers of all ages. It is a non-complex book and an easy read, so readers of all ages, even those who are just starting to get into reading long pages can handle it.



“Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure” is expected to be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab a copy for you and your loved ones and see you on said date at the expo!



“Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure”

Written by Edith Vofeski

Published by OUTSKIRTS Press

Published date October 29, 2015

Paperback price: $15.95



About the author

Edith Vofeski wrote “Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure” in a most incredible way – by using only one finger! Edith Vofeski suffered several mishaps before and during writing “Leo’s Out Of This World Adventure.” She injured her arm, suffered a stroke, and underwent four operations. She is married for 50 years to her husband, Joseph, and they have two sons.